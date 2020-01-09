Vera Wisdom-Bassey

compassionate House programme has given out free health checks to the deaf, cripple, blind and other less-privileged persons in Ketu, Mile 12, and Ogudu areas in Lagos.

The two-day programme, according to the convener, Christiana Onuegbu, was to ensure that people were healthy and remain healthy after the checks. The event was attended by people numbering over 200 persons, which cut across religion and tribe.

She said that her main aim for embarking on the project was put smile on the faces people, especially those who couldn’t afford the basic health care needs.

The screenings cover cancer, HIV, eye, teeth, and general health check for all that attended the programme.

Onuegbu, who said that she has been on the charitable work for the past eight years, called for partnership in order for her to touch more lives. She lamented that her desire to distribute wheelchairs to the cripples to enable them freely move around.

She added that some of the less-privileged need a little capital to set up a small business that would be giving them daily income.

A retired medical personnel, Prof. Christiana Campbell, also called on Nigerians to engage the services of family physicians and dentists, who will keep tab on their health.

“It is important to maintain a good general health and to have a private doctor who will monitor our blood pressure and who will be able to detect early disease when it arises, or be able to prevent it,” she said.

She also called on Nigerians to do a routine health check; at least once a year such. She said that it was important you know one’s blood group.

Her words: “And if you don’t know your genotype you should not engage in marriage.

This is germane for the couple in order to avert future disaster.

She called on Nigerians to work hand in hand with their nutritionist so that they can eat the right foods at the right time