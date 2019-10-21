Zika Bobby

The Anifowose family of Ikorodu are grieving the loss of their son, Kudus, a JSS 1 student who was declared missing since on October 14.

The lad’s dismembered body was found yesterday in a compound in Ikorodu.

A 17-year-old boy and his grandmother were arrested by the police.

Kudus’ body was discovered in an unoccupied building near his friend’s compound, but the friend has denied any involvement. The grandmother has since been released by the police.

Family members are alleging ritual killing, calling on the police high authority to investigate the matter properly.

“The way things are going, we suspect that some people in high places could be involved in this killing. When the compound was sealed by the police, some people came in company of the boy’s grandmother saying they want to take a certificate from the compound. Thanks to the OPC that refused them entry.