PAUL OMOKUVIE, Bauchi

The remains of the last surviving wife of late Abubakar Tafawa Balewa,Hajiya Aishatu Jummai Tafawa Balewa, has arrived Bauchi, for interment.

The deceased died on Sunday, October 27, 2019, in a Lagos hospital at the age of 85 years after a protracted illness.

Her body landed at Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi, on Monday at about 1:15 pm aboard a Nigerian Air Force cargo plane with number NAF 917 and was taken to the family’s main house at Ran.

Her funeral prayer will take place later today at 2:00 pm at the Emir’s palace.

A Federal Government delegation is being expected at the funeral service at the time of filing this report.