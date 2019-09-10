Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A lecturer in the Department of Mathematical Science, Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH), Okitipupa, Prof. Gideon Okedayo, who was kidnapped by unidentified gunmen last week, has been reported dead.

Okedayo and his driver were reportedly kidnapped by gunmen on their way to Igara in Edo State. However, the driver was later released after which he reported the incident to the police.

The Edo State Police Command had earlier announced that it had recovered Okedayo’s official vehicle, a Toyota Corolla car with registration number 06X47OD, a few hours after the abduction.

It was gathered that Okedayo’s decomposing body was found on Monday in the bush, where it was supposedly dumped by his abductors.

It has, however, not been confirmed whether the late lecturer was killed by the abductors or not.

The Chairman, Joint Action Committee of Staff Unions of the university, Mr Temidayo Temola, who confirmed the development to reporters ain Akure, said the incident saddened all members of staff of the University.

The labour leader, who described the late Professor as a peace-loving and generous person, said the sad news had thrown the OSUSTECH campus into mourning.

Similarly, the Chairman of the OSUSTECH branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Dr Dipo Akomolafe, said ASSU and the entire university community has been thrown into disarray by the development.

“His decomposing body was found in the bush. This is so sad to ASUU and his family members because the abductors never called anybody, whether ASUU or Okedayo’s family for ransom,” Akomolafe lamented.