From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki.

The body of a child who went missing on Saturday in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, had been found in a river.

The child, whose name was given as Rosemary Chinyere Sylva Nnachi, was said to have gone to an end of the year event with her parents.

Her parents were said to be members of the club.

A source close to the family said they event took place at Nnoro community in Ebonyi local government area of the state.

“All of a sudden, she just disappeared. Nobody knew where she went to amd they started looking for her”,the source said

Efforts to find her proved abortive despite the raising of a search party.

Also, pictures of her were circulated on social media which attracted the interest of the people in the city.

However, her dead body was later found 48 hours later floating on a stream far from the place where the event took place.

A facebook user, Ekigbo Nnamdi who posted the picture of the missing child said:”The missing child was found dead. The world we live in is evil. Thanks to those that showed concern about her”.

Police spokesman, Loveth Odah said she the matter has not been reported to the Police.