From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN) has called on the judiciary to protect its independence by not allowing external enemies to invade its sacred sanctuary.

Speaking at the posthumous valedictory court session in honour of the late Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Adamu Abdu-Kafarati, the body lamented that in recent times, there have been systematic efforts to erode the independence of the judiciary by the ruling class by way of intimidation, coercion, arm-twisting, divide-and-rule tactics and outright harassment.

Speaking on behalf of the body of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Chris Uche (SAN), recalled the way and manner a sitting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen was removed from office with a questionable ex-parte order by a Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal and how “we all stood and watched, forgetting that it was not about Onnoghen but about the judiciary, about the legal profession, about the constitution the judiciary itself had sworn to defend, and indeed about the country.

“My Lord, occasions like this, as sober and sombre as they are, yet provide us with opportunities to reflect on the lot of the Bench and the Bar, particularly in challenging times such as we are in. There is no doubt that the independence of the judiciary is the cornerstone of a democratic society and safeguard for the freedom and rights of the

citizens under the Rule of Law. We are all familiar with those well-known impediments to the independence of the Judiciary, such as financial dependence, appointment and removal of judges, disobedience of court orders etc. These are factors one may refer to as external enemies.

