Sola Ojo, Kaduna

There is palpable tension in Sabo, a densely populated Kaduna community in Chikun Local Government Area, following an explosion at a make-shift gas plant in the area Saturday.

As at the time of filing this report, the area, which has three petrol stations close by, has been cordoned off by police, with the scene strewn with body parts.

The number of lives lost and property were yet to be determined as at press time.

The cause of the explosion is not known but the sound of the explosion attracted people within and outside Sabon Tasha to the scene.

An eyewitness who spoke in confidence said, “only parts of human body are seen on the road as nobody can said how many people are affected.

“However, police personnel have surrounded the scene to avoid looting of anything nearby, while vehicles have been directed to follow a different route to avoid any casualty as a result of the fire.”

Another eyewitness said: “A deadly Inferno has occurred in the Valid area, opposite Total Filling Station and near Living Faith Church Sabo, a densely populated part of Kaduna.

“Right now many people are feared dead, including shopowners and customers alike, found in the surrounding shops at the time of the explosion, with at least a teenager’s body parts found in bits and pieces strewn around the vicinity.

“The Fire Service is being awaited almost an hour after the incidence. A gas cylinder exploded in one of the shops which house hundreds of large industrial gas cylinders.”