By Christopher Oji

The Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Squad (SAKCCS) of the Delta State Police Command has discovered body parts of Joy Osameze, 39, who was abducted February 5, on her way from the farm in Obiaruku, near Abraka.

Commissioner of Police, Delta State, Mr. Ari Muhammed Ali, in a statement, said: “As a follow-up to the case of kidnapping of Joy Osameze, 39, kidnapped on February 5, on her way back from farm at Abraka Farm Reserve, Obiaruku, where five suspects: Emmanuel Ojibe, 18, Osam Ogolime, 21, Ossai Reuben, 22, Odigili chukwutem, 35, and Ukpaka Confidence, 20 were arrested and transferred to SAKCCS.

“On March 7, one of the suspects, Emmanuel Ojibi, 18, led SAKCCS operatives to the arrest of the trio of Razaq Ifamaye, 38, and Gbenga Olawuyi, 50, both natives of Ekiti State but resident at Old Market Road, Obiaruku and Samson Oduni, 31, a native of Obiaruku.

“Upon interrogation, Razaq Ifamaye, who confessed to the crimes led operatives to Shegelo Beach, Obiaruku on February 9, where a Baco bag containing human skull and other human parts suspected to be that of the victim was recovered.”