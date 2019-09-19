One of the leading telecommunications companies in the country, 9mobile Nigeria, has partnered with the Bank of Industry (BoI) to support young entrepreneurs in technology-driven startups in achieving their growth plans.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Vatebra Tech Hub, Ajah, held recently in Lagos, the Acting Managing Director of the company, Stephane Beuvelet, gave the assurance at the event powered by Vatebra Limited, with funding from the Bank of Industry (BoI) and network support from 9mobile, to host technology-driven startups. The initiative also aims at providing such startups with the requisite resources and mentorship support.

The Vatebra Hub, a Bank of Industry (BoI) Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, provides tech developers and entrepreneurs with affordable access to facilities such as constant power, high speed internet and comfortable workspaces, which are essential to innovation and the development of world class tech solutions.

Speaking at the occasion, Beuvelet said that 9mobile remains committed to young entrepreneurs and SMEs, and will not relent in supporting their dreams and aspirations.

“9mobile is very proud to be associated with this transformative initiative because a tech-hub will enable Nigerian youths unleash their potential. We know there are talented people in Nigeria and this is one of the places that will allow ICT startups to flourish and deliver the level of innovation that they are capable of,” he said.

However, the Managing Director, Bank of Industry, Olukayode Pitan, disclosed that the tech-hub is “targeted at promoting skill development, youth entrepreneurship and job creation, using new technology and innovation. BoI’s mission is to transform Nigeria’s industrial sector so that new businesses will emerge as existing ones thrive.”