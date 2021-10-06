By Chinenye Anuforo

Spectranet, the wifi network, has been adjudged the best 4G Internet Service Provider at the recently concluded 2021 edition of BoICT Award.

The award organizers named Spectranet the ‘Best Internet Service Provider’ based on quality of service offering and commitment to the industry.

Speaking during the presentation of the award, Chikeme Onwuegbuchi, editor of Communications Week, the organizers of the event, said, “Spectranet has consistently displayed high integrity in customer service delight. It is the trust imposed by the customers on the brand Spectranet that resulted in the award.

“We are only acting out the good result of the public by presenting the award of recognition to Spectranet for the excellent service”.

Mr. Ajay Awasthi, CEO, was delighted at the recognition based on superior customer service across multiplicity of technologies offering high-speed Internet services, 4G LTE, Home Fibre and Fibre On Air and assured of further raising the bar in customer service delivery.

On the award, Awasthi noted that the recognition was a testament to their belief in delivering more value to customers through affordable data pricing, industry-leading offers and network uptime, while ensuring excellence in customer service delivery.

“Spectranet has made huge investment in infrastructure, ensuring network availability when needed,” he said.

As a brand that listens to customers, Awasthi emphasized the fact that, when he took over as CEO of the company a few years ago, he observed that most Nigerians had at least two phone numbers. He figured out that network instability and lack of 24/7 network availability were the key reasons for having another connection as a backup. Taking that as a cue, Spectranet went on to put in significant investments and efforts to ensure industry-leading network availability.

“Today we stand proud that Spectranet customers experience the very best the industry has to offer. This award just reconfirms the excellent on-the-ground customer experience offered by Spectranet and motivates us to Do More,” he added.

