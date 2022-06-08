By Chinenye Anuforo

Dr. Krishnan Ranganath, a senior global executive with expertise in data centre operations and other business focus has won the Data Centre Personality Award of the Year Award at the Beacon of Information and Communications Technology Awards, organized organized by Communication Week Media Limited, publishers of Nigeria CommunicationsWeek.

Krishnan Ranganath, who is presently the Chief Technology Officer of Africa Data Centres, one of Africa’s largest network of interconnected, carrier and cloud-neutral data centre facility, was announced at the annual awards on Saturday night at the prestigious Eko Hotels and Suites.

Declaring him as the winner, the organizer described Dr. Krishnan Ranganath as an articulate and resilient professional, who has been instrumental in setting up and managing multiple Networks & data centres across geographies with a proven record of monitoring the inflow & outflow of funds and ensuring optimum utilisation of available funds towards the accomplishment of organisational goals.

“We are glad to have Dr. Krishnan Ranganath as the Data Centre Personality of the Year,” the organizer announced while presenting the award plaque to Dr. Krishnan Ranganath.

Receiving the award, Dr. Krish noted that the award is a motivation for him to help drive his present employer, Africa Data centres’ ambitious move to be the leading pan-African operator of large-scale, vendor- and carrier-neutral data centres, after announcing a new 10MW facility in the region, the first of four faculties planned for Nigeria.

“Africa Data Centres plans include building an additional facility in Lagos at a separate location to ensure total disaster recovery and backup, while Abuja and Port Harcourt have been earmarked for their facilities. I believe this award will spur me the more to massively contribute to this plan,” he said.

Dr. Krish as he fondly addressed in the Nigerian ICT space is a senior executive with more than 2 decades of experience in global markets working with various Multinationals across Emerging Markets. He has worked with various IT/ITES and Telecommunications players for various large and very large projects, managing large and disparate teams across various regions and time zones.

Apart from being instrumental in setting up and managing multiple Networks & data centres across geographies, he has footprint across Africa having worked and done projects in over 18 countries on the continent.

With core competencies in strategic planning, project management, business development, relationship management, turn around management, working capital management, product management, cost reduction strategies, PPP projects, effective interpersonal skills and team management, he also has a proven record of monitoring the inflow & outflow of funds and ensuring optimum utilisation of available funds towards the accomplishment of organisational goals.

He is presently the Chief Technology Officer at Africa Data Centres handling the West African operations. In his long carrier since 1992, he was associated with various organisatins across APAC, GCC & Africa.

Available reports indicate he has the professional ambition to build the biggest data centre in Africa.

