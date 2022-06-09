Spectranet, a leading Internet service provider, has once again been adjudged the best 4G LTE Internet service provider at the recently concluded 2023 edition of the Beacon of ICT Award.

Ken Nwogbo, editor-in-chief, Nigeria Communication Week, stated that Spectranet emerged winner in the “Best 4G LTE Internet Provider of the Year” category through the voting process that was concluded recently.

Speaking on the award, Ajay Awasthi, chief executive officer of Spectranet, said the award was for the subscribers that have stayed with Spectranet over the years: “Our subscribers are the reason we always strive to put our best foot forward. We appreciate every feedback about our service and we are committed to ensuring customer satisfaction always.”

Speaking on Spectranet’s commitment to offering High Speed, Affordable and Reliable Internet, Mr. Awasthi added , “ In keeping with the trend to watch OTT content on smart TVs requiring high speed data with high degree of availability Spectranet has expanded its internet services to Fixed Broadband through “Home Fiber” (FTTH) and “Fiber on Air” (FOA) technologies. He described them as high quality ultra-broadband technologies that deliver reliable, high-speed, UNLIMITED DATA with a high degree of consistency than the mobile broadband. “…We have made huge financial and technical investments in line with our business philosophy of ensuring that our customers continue to have the best internet connection in their offices, homes, and on the go.”

Users of Spectranet’s Home Fiber (FTTH) and Fiber On Air (WTTH) services can simultaneously stream videos, play online games, and download/upload large files at a fast speed.

In describing the Home Fiber and Fiber on Air services as being perfect for homes, Mr. Awasthi mentioned that both services are now available in over 100 Estates within Lagos and Abuja.

He concluded by thanking the organizers of the BoICT Award, commending them as a responsible media house.

The award was organized by the Nigeria Communication’s Week and this year’s theme is “Impact of Block Chain Technology in a Digitalized Nigeria”. The lecture was delivered by Dr. Oluseyi Akindeinde, Co-Founder/Chief Technical Officer, Digital Encode Limited and Dr. Ayotunde Coker, Managing Director of Rack Centre chaired the event.

