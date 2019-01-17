Molly Kilete

The Nigerian Army yesterday said that three of its soldiers lost their lives in a shootout with Boko Haram militants in Borno State.

Assistant Director of Army public relations Theater Command Colonel Onyeama Nwachukwu, who made this known in a statement, said the soldiers killed scores of terrorists who tried to attack Rann in eight gun trucks on Tuesday.

Nwachuku disclosed that the soldiers also foiled an attempt by the terrorists to infiltrate Gajiram community on Wednesday night and retrieved several arms and ammunitions from them.

“Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in Forward Operational Base in Gajiram have fiercely countered a group of Boko Haram terrorists who made frantic attempt to infiltrate Gajiram Community on Tuesday 15 January 2019,” Colonel Nwachuku stated.

“The terrorists, wanting to take advantage of the cover of darkness to attack the town, met with the prompt response of the vigilant troops who fiercely engaged them in combat, killing several and recovering weapons.

“During the encounter, troops recovered 1 Ak 47 rifle, 2 Ak 47 Magazines, 1 Rocket Propelled Grenade Tube, 3 Rocket Propelled Grenade bombs, 4 Bomb Chargers, and Light Machine Gun Belt Links.

“The gallant troops are currently on the trail of some of the terrorists survivors who fled the scene of the encounter.”

In a related development, the Theatre Commander for OPERATION LAFIA DOLE, Major General Benson Akinroluyo, and the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Sector 1 Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu, hasve commended troops deployed at Mafa, Dikwa, Logomani, Gamboru Ngala, for their efforts and commitment to the war against the Islamist insurgency, urgeing them to keep up the fight.

This comes as troops in the affected areas have been supplied with additionalammunitions, uniforms, fragmental jackets and other logisticical support to boost morale and yo reassure them of the Chief of Army Staff’s’ continued commitment to their safety and welfare.

Colonel Ado Isa, the Deputy Director Public Relations, 7 Division Nigerian Army, who made this known in a statement, said:

“The Theatre Commander (TC), Major General Benson Akinroluyo, and the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Sector 1 Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu, on Wednesday, 16 January 2019 conducted a long range confidence-building patrol, assessment and reassurance visit along Mafa, Dikwa, Logomani, Gamboru Ngala and Rann, to check the operational readiness and situation within the 22 Brigade general area of deployment.

“General Bulama met and interacted with community members in Rann Internally Displaced Persons Camp which was attacked by members of the Boko Haram Terrorist who came in about 8 Gun Trucks and several Motor Cycles on 15 January 2019. The Terrorist burnt some parts of the village and parts of the NGO stores and looted some items.He gave the IDPs his assurance that security within their area will be strengthen and therefore urged them to continue to support the military operation by giving information and identifying strange persons of questionable character. He enjoined them to go about their normal activities and remain vigillant.

“Similarly, the GOC also met and discussed with members of the Multinational Joint Task Force deployed at Gamboru Ngala, appreciating them for their effort and commitment over time in the fight against insurgency, he ask them to maintain the existing synergy with the Negerian troops deployed along the border in order to deny the insurgence freedom of operation within the area. He commended their swift and proactive response in the conduct of joint operation.

“In his address to troops of 3 Battalion Bravo Company deployed in the area, he commended their resilience and doggedness while fighting to hold the ground and neutralising 2 Suicide bombers killed 3 with other escaping with gun shot wounds an act which he described as a sign of professional competence, commitment and sacrifice to humanity and to the nation. He added that they have performed remarkably well and further encourage them to maintain high standard of alertness, vigilance and remain firm and steadfast through proactive conduct of clearance and confidence building patrols in order to dominate the general area and most importantly taking the fight to their enclaves. Regrettably 3 soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice.

“Consequently, the TC and the GOC both replenished the troops with more ammunitions, uniforms, fragmental jackets and other Logistics support to boost their morale and reassure them of the Chief of Army Staff’ continued commitment to their safety and welfare.

“Other members of the patrol teams were Formation Commanders as well as some Principal Staff Officers within Headquarters Theatre Command and 7 Division Nigerian Army.”