Molly Kilete, Abuja

A total of 37 officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army have given meritorious awards for gallantry, professionalism and commitment in the country’s ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

The army says the awards were given after its periodic assessment of the conduct of troops in Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, who made this known in a press statement, said while the distinguished officers are to be given Special Letters of Commendation, the soldiers would be granted special promotions to their next higher ranks.

Iliyasu said the rewards are typical of the Nigerian Army’s practice of recognizing unique acts of undeniable gallantry and commitment to the service of the fatherland as a way to spur others to excellence in the discharge of their duties.

Illyasu said in the statement:

“In its periodic assessment of the conduct of troops in Operation LAFIYA DOLE, the Nigerian Army has identified 37 officers and men who distinguished themselves on the battlefield for their gallantry, professionalism, profound commitment, exemplary conduct and other sterling qualities in the face of the adversary for meritorious awards. Among the beneficiaries of the awards are: Brigadier General Olufemi Oluyede – Commander 27 Task Force Brigade, Brigadier General Ahmadu Mohammed – the immediate past Commander 26 Task Force Brigade Gwoza, Colonel Mohammed Babayo – Commandant Army Super Camp Benisheik, Lieutenant Colonel Isah Yusuf – Commanding Officer 158 Task Force Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Abayomi Biobaku – Commanding Officer 159 Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Jerry Maigari – Commanding Officer 251 Task Force Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Tajudeen Lamidi – Commanding Officer 192 Battalion, Major Micheal Ndubuisi – Army Headquarters Strike Group, Major Abdullahi Muhammad – 212 Battalion, Captain Emeka Chukwu – Headquarters Theatre Command, Captain Audu Kure – 192 Battalion, Captain Alhassan Abdulkadir – 192 Battalion, Captain Festus Fatunberu – 212 Battalion, Captain Haruna Dabai – Headquarter 7 Division, Lieutenant Baba Mala – 3 Battalion (Main), Lieutenant Osazee Asemota – 144 Battalion, Lieutenant Jeremiah Abomchi – 212 Battalion and Lieutenant Suleiman Kirikpo – 231 Battalion. Others are Staff Sergeant Aminu Ashiru – Headquarter Sector 2, Staff Sergeant Isah Umar – 19 Battalion (Main), Corporal Udom Innocent – Headquarters Theatre Command, Corporal Tochukwu Okongwu – Mobile Strike Team 5, Corporal Kabiru Sule – Headquarter Sector 2, Corporal Bala Yahaya – Sector 3 Military Intelligent Brigade, Corporal Bello Yakubu – Army Special Forces Command, Bombadier Ayuba Nyajon – 376 Mixed Artillery Regiment, Lance Corporal Marafa Mohammed- 212 Battalion, Lance Corporal Faruk Mohammed – 212 Battalion, Lance Corporal Ekiozgha Tobias – 115 Battalion, Private Hamisu Danbaba – 109 Special Forces Battalion, Private Adeyemo Tunde – 123 Special Forces Battalion, Private Yunusa Abdulazeez – 123 Special Forces Battalion, Private Akinpelu Babatunde – 123 Special Forces Battalion, Private Akinyemi Caleb – 123 Special Forces Battalion, Private Omilani Ojo – 123 Special Forces Battalion, Private Murtala Sani – 123 Special Forces Battalion and Private Enoch Stanley – 109 Special Forces Battalion. It is pertinent to note that, while the distinguished officers are to be given Special Letters of Commendation, the soldiers, on the other hand, are each to be granted special promotions to their next higher ranks.

“The rewards are typical of the Nigerian Army’s usual practice of duly recognising unique acts of undeniable gallantry as well as commitment to the service of our fatherland. It is meant to inspire their colleagues to always strive for excellence in the discharge of their professional undertakings.

“The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai on behalf of officers and men of the Nigerian Army congratulates and commends the beneficiary officers and soldiers for their resilience, doggedness and patriotism in the fight against Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province criminals and urges them to keep up with the good work as the Nigerian Army is committed to ending the insurgency and other security challenges confronting the country.”