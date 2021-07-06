From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba Alkali, said 5,000 policemen are currently engaged in the counter terrorism/anti banditry war being conducted in the Northeast and the Northwest alongside the military.

Alkali, who said the counter insurgency operations were yielding positive results, added that the military is fully supporting the police, to ensure that Nigerians go about their lawful businesses.

The IGP said this, yesterday, when he received members of the Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA), led by their President, Mrs. Victoria Irabor in his office at the force headquarters, in Abuja.

The police boss, while calling on the DEPOWA members to continue to support and encourage their husband, so as to continue to give their best for the country, said: “The business of crime prevention and controls requires a lot of support, not only from our homes, but, also, from every other Nigerians, including the military.

“Nigeria, today, has a lot of challenges in terms of security issues. And that is why the military is fully in support of the police, to ensure that Nigerians go about their lawful businesses.

“If you look at the six geopolitical zones of this country, there is nowhere the military is not deployed, particularly, in the Northeast where a state of emergency has been declared, the military is fully in-charge.

“I also want to inform you that not less than 5,000 policemen are fighting along with the military in the northeast. So, we have everything in common when it comes to supporting each other. The military supports the police very well in terms of civil unrest.

“The police are also called upon to support the military in or outside the country. We need the support of our wives in the course of discharging our duties and responsibilities. The synergy will go a long way in boosting our morale and giving us the desired support, both at home and at work.

“I pledge to support you in the discharge of your duties. We believe if you empower the women, you have empowered the home. I want to commend the entire leadership and members of DEPOWA.”

