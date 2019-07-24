Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Boko Haram have abducted no fewer than five women in a town in Borno State.

Sources in Dikwa said the insurgents stormed the town at about 8:30am, yesterday, fired gunshots into the air and kidnapped seven women.

Among those abducted was a nursing mother with her baby.

The insurgents were said to have later released the mother but took her baby, a girl away.

Another woman also escaped, multiple security sources said. However, the escapee woman was hit with the butt of gun by Boko Haram.

“They took away five women and the daughter of the lactating woman,” a source told Daily Sun.

Located at the fringe of Sambisa, Dikwa is about 90 kilometres to Maiduguri, Borno State capital.