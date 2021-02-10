From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

No fewer than three personnel of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) have been abducted by Boko Haram in an attack on a Yobe volatile town.

Some Boko Haram invaded Geidam, about 130 kilometres to Damaturu, the state capital on Tuesday evening, firing several shots for nearly half an hour, residents said.

Security sources said the insurgents’ also kidnapped three of the customs personnel at their duty post around the outskirts of the town.

Yobe police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abdulkareem Dungus, confirmed the attack and abduction of three persons in an interview with journalists. He however maintained he was yet to clarify from the customs service.

Geidam, a once serene town east of Damaturu, Yobe State has experienced more attacks by Boko Haram in the state.