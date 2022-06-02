From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Terrorists suspected to be working with the Ansaru faction of the dreaded Boko Haram have allegedly abducted 37 commuters and set eight vehicles on fire in their latest nefarious activity along Birnin-Gwari- Kaduna highway.

Chairman, Birnin Gwari Vanguards for Security and Good Governance, Ibrahim Abubakar Nagwari, who confirmed the development to journalists, said the bandits had intercepted a convoy of motorists with security escorts, between Kuriga and Manini near Udawa, and preyed on an unspecified number of people and led them into the forest.

Providing an update on the development yesterday, Danmazani of Birni Gwari, Zubair Abdul Ra’uf, told Daily Sun that the attack could best be described as “reprisal” following the deadly blow the security personnel dashed out to the bandits on Monday within the same axis of the road.

He said 31 adults, mostly women and six infants making 37, were so far confirmed to have been abducted during the attack, while they are still searching the bushes around, in case some of them escaped into the bush.

“They have started contacting and that was why we were able to establish 37 as at 11am Wednesday. They were contacting the families of the abductees to confirm to them that they are with them and that they are waiting for their ‘goal to put a price tag on them.

“What people need to know is that Tuesday’s attack was a kind of reprisal because, on Monday, the bandits were dislodged with fatalities recorded and six of their motorcycles and some arms were recovered by joint security operatives.

“More so, the bandits have cut off communication networks. Right from Udawa, Buriga to Buruku. They have burnt down the generating set that is servicing the mast that provides network to Birnin Gwari and neighbouring communities along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway. Honestly speaking, it is a very precarious situation and we don’t know what to do,” he decried.

Spokesman for the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Mohammed Jalige, had earlier confirmed running into an ambush by bandits, but we were able to weather the storm and recovered some motorcycles and an Ak47 rifle.

“On Monday, May 30 2022 at about 1130hrs, the operatives of the Kaduna Police Command attached to Buruku Division, while on routine patrol around Udawa along Kaduna – Birnin Gwari road, ran into an ambush by suspected bandits in their desperate mission to perpetrate the violent crime against the unsuspecting commuters.

“The incident happened close to Masallaci village along the said route occasioned by a heavy gun duel between the operatives and gun-wielding bandits.

