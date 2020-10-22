Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has expressed satisfaction with the ongoing Special Forces training at the Regiment Training Center Annex, Special Operations Command, Bauchi.

The Air Force Chief, who got first hand information on the activities of the training,, said the Special Forces is to strengthen country’s war against insurgency and other security challenges bedevilling the country.

Our correspondent reports that the training which will run for the period of 13 weeks is already in the sixth week with 180 personnel, nine female inclusive, still remaining.

It will be recalled that Air Marshal Abubakar had recently alongside Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi performed a ground breaking ceremony of Air craft maintenance hangar at the Air force Base in Bauchi.

He had said that the hangar project when completed, will no doubt help in shielding and maintaining the NAF aircrafts tackling insecurity in the Country, especially the North east and North Central.

The air officers, men and women, are being drilled on special techniques and skills to operate newly acquired air platforms by the federal government to fight insecurity especially in the north east sub-region.

The Air Force boss, who arrived Bauchi amidst his tight schedule, was at the Special Operations Command, Bauchi, on Wednesday to assess the current training of the personnel ahead of the arrival of air platforms.

Abubakar, who landed at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport via an air force jet, at about 1:58 pm, was received by the Air Officer commanding Special Operations, Bauchi, AVM Charles Akpechai Ohwo.

Ohwo was in company with the other officers including the Acting Air Officer Commanding Regiment Training Centre Annex Bauchi, AVM MO Onilade to receive the Chief of Air staff who immediately entered into a close door brief with his host.

He later spoke with journalists on Wednesday shortly after inspecting facilities and the on-going training activities at the Grand Training Command.

‘Our mission is to assess the ongoing training. I am sure you are aware that the federal government is acquiring new air platforms that are required to support our operations and we need highly trained personnel to protect those air assets,’ he said.

‘These guys that you see here training will be the ones that will be ultimately be used to make sure that the assets are protected so we are here to assess the conduct of the training and we are very satisfied with what we are seeing.’

The Chief of Air Staff also inspected other facilities in the Command before leaving for Abuja at about 4:02 pm.