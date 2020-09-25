Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Boko Haram has ambushed some returnee displaced persons and travellers on a major highway in Borno.

Dozens of persons were victims of the attack including IDPs returning from Maiduguri and Monguno to Baga, a restive town on the shores of Lake Chad on Friday for the resetlement of displaced persons scheduled for Saturday September 26.

Boko Haram ambushed the convoy along Monguno -Baga road a few kilometres to a military base at about 11:30am, security sources said.

The insurgents reportedly fired several shots at the convoy, injuring some of the IDPs and other travellers on the convoy. It was not clear if the insurgents also ambush any of the travellers.

Borno governor, Babagana Zulum had recently inaugurated a committee for the resetlement of IDPs from Maiduguri and Monguno back to Baga, a town some 158 kilometres (about 97 miles) away.

The resetlement was scheduled to take place tomorrow with scores for IDPs, government officials and security personnel already in the town for the exercise.

Over 5,000 civilians have been displaced from Baga since 2014 following Boko Haram attacks. Many of the fleeing residents are taking refuge in Maiduguri and Monguno IDPs camps.