From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has raised the alarm over the infiltration of Boko Haram and Ansaru terrorist groups in Birnin-Gwari and Chikun local government areas of Kaduna State.

He stated this after receiving the first quarterly security report from Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

He lamenting that the spate of insecurity had shifted from the North East to the North West, saying terrorists hiding in Kaduna forests have considered them to be more conducive than Sambisa forest in Borno State for their nefarious businesses.

“What is happening in North West is far more serious and potentially more dangerous than we have ever had in the North East and we will like the military and other security agencies to take notice before it gets out of control. Among those kidnapped from the train was former roommate and classmate of mine, who was released upon payment of a ransom and throughout the period that he was in captivity, it was very clear that the terrorists were making comments like the forests in Kaduna are even better than Sambisa, so, they should all relocate here.

“I think this is an area we should all be concerned about. It is unfortunate that in spite of our investment in human, material and other resources to stem the tide of criminality in the state, the levels are still a source of concern. This presentation has brought out new emerging concerns that I will want the security council to take note of and discuss and maybe to proffer some suggestions.”

El-Rufai said security agencies were overstated even as he expressed the fear that insecurity may compromise the 2023 polls. He also expressed worries over the use of Improvised Explosive Devices (EIDs) and mines in the state as highlighted by the report.

“We have been lucky. Thanks to the police, we have been able to defuse most of them without causing major loss of lives. This is still a major concern because it shows very clearly the movement from banditry to terrorism with expertise in making explosive devices. Again, this is because Boko Haram and Ansaru elements have moved into the state.”

The governor also flayed the high rate of drug abuse in the state advocating that any building or house selling drugs should be acquired by government and demolished.

“This will be a deterrent to those that give these people the wherewithal to poison our young people. We have to take this action because related to banditry and all forms of criminalities, drugs play a major role. We must cut the supply chain of drugs to the bandits,” El-rufai said.