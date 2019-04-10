The Nigerian Army has said that it has foiled Boko Haram attack on Damaturu, the capital of Yobe State.

Soldiers attached to Operation LAFIYA DOLE on counter insurgence duty said they repelled an attack by suspected Boko Haram insurgents on Tuesday.

According to a released issued by Lt. Njoka Irabor, Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Sector 2 Operation LAFIYA DOLE, the army ambushed and neutralised many of the insurgents as they made their way into the town to carry out their insurgent activities.

“Following credible information of planned efforts by Boko Haram terrorists to attack Damaturu, troops of Sector 2, Operation LAFIYA DOLE of Nigeria Army, laid ambush which led to the extermination of many Boko Haram terrorists.

“The vigilant troops effectively ambushed the criminals few metres ahead of Maisandari community at the outskirts of the city of Damaturu.

“The terrorists were overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the gallant troops and the well-coordinated air support, from the Air Component of Operation LAFIYA DOLE,” he said.

“Many terrorists met their Waterloo, some were also wounded with some equipment recovered.

“Some of the equipment recovered include two gun trucks, two Anti-Aircraft guns, one 60 Millimetre Mortar, four AK 47 Rifles, one General Purpose Machine gun and, 1,245 Rounds of 7.62 mm (NATO) ammunition.”

Irabor stated that operation was successful and there were no losses on the side of the army.