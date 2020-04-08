Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, on Wednesday launched 55 gun trucks for induction into NIgerian Army operations in the North East.

The vehicles which are for all terrain according to the COAS, would increases the mobility and combat efficiency of the Nigerian Army troops in mission area.

Represent by the by the Chief of Logistics, at the commissioning, Buratai, while noting that formations and units of the Nigerian Army have continued to be issued with various types of vehicles for troops mobility, movements of logistics and combat maneuvers, described the newly commissioned vehicles as an asset and a force multiplier in the north east terrain where the armed forces are conducting operations against the Boko Haram criminals.

According to him “the Nigerian Army has witnessed unprecedented procurement of equipment and plants in the last four years. All formations and units of the Nigerian Army across the country are being issued with various types of vehicles for troops mobility, movement of logistics and combat manoevres.”