The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has assured citizens of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Plateau State and other states of safety and security as they go about their lawful day-to-day activities. The IGP’s assurance came on the heels of what he described as the unintended, viral spread of an internal directive issued to the Commissioners of Police in Plateau State and FCT Commands to forestall any likelihood of attack or breach of security by organized criminal elements in their areas of responsibilities. The leaked official memo, which was signed by the Principal Staff Officer to the IGP, Acting Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa warned of impending attacks by the sect on the FCT and Plateau state.

“Intelligence report at the disposal of the Inspector General of Police has uncovered plans by Boko Haram terrorists to attack major cities in the country, particularly in Jos, Plateau State and the FCT, Abuja. The proposed attacks would be coordinated by the duo of Mohammed Sani, a Boko Haram commander domiciled in Sambisa Forest and his Deputy, Suleiman hibernating around Lawan Musa Zango, Gashua, Yobe state.

“In the ight of the above, it is the directive of the Inspector -General of Police that you review your security architecture across all critical government infrastructure and police facilities in your jurisdiction with a view to checkmating the dastardly plans of the marauding terrorists,” the memo stated. But according to the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, the leaked IGP’s directive, was a deliberate, intelligence-driven and proactive measure, designed to prepare the law enforcement community for comprehensive response to any threat to lives and property.

“The IGP noted that the security alert, rather than becoming a source of panic to the citizens, should instead send a message of re-assurance to them about the intelligence depth, capacity and operational preparedness of the Nigeria Police to preemptively deal and contain any threat to public peace and security. The alert does not in any way suggest that an attack is imminent in any of the two states.

“The Police High Command therefore calls for calm, urging citizens to go about their normal activities with renewed sense of vigour, patriotism and vigilance as the Police continue to work with other relevant stakeholders to keep our public space safe,” Mba stated.