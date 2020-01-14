Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has said the January 7, 2020 attack on Government Senior Science Secondary School (GSSSS), Monguno, Bornu State has rendered an estimated 2728 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) homeless.

This is even as the IOM said the affected persons were in immediate need of Non-Food Items (NFIs), shelter and food.

IOM’s Public Information Officer, Jorge Galindo, in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja, said the attack led to the destruction of more than 300 shelters and properties of the IDPs.

It disclosed that some insurgents, who were earlier repelled by the military, carried out the attack on Monguno, which recorded four casualties.

“An attack on GSSSS Monguno camp has rendered an estimated 2,728 Internally Displaced Persons (628 households) homeless, after the destruction of more than 300 shelters and properties belonging to the affected individuals.

“The incident occurred at about 05:15pm on January 7, 2020, when some of the insurgents who had earlier been repelled by the military, snuck into Monguno town and initiated the attack.

“Four casualties were reported, including two children, an adult male and one adult female, with scores of injured persons currently receiving medical attention in Alima Clinic,” IOM said.

IOM further said the affected population currently living with friends and families within the camp include (1,573 or 58 percent) children, (529 or 19 percent) women, (477 or 17 percent) men and (149 or 6 percent) elderly persons.

“They are in immediate need of Non-Food Items (NFIs), shelter and food,” IOM added.