Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Boko Haram has attacked some communities near Maiduguri, killing no fewer than six people.

The insurgents invaded Bulama Isa, Dala Wulari and Abbajiri at the back of Bakassi internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp at about 1:15am on Monday where they reportedly slit the throats of six villagers.

Residents said the insurgents also attacked Mustapha Malumbe and destroyed their houses as well as livestock.

Earlier some residents said the insurgents made spirited attempts to scale the parameter fence of the Bakassi IDP camp but were not successful.

However the insurgents returned to nearby communities, killing six people, residents said.

Military has not commented on the attack. Spokesman of Operation Lafiya Dole, COL Isa Ado could not be reached on his phone.

Boko Haram has continued to attack soft targets in communities near Maiduguri and military base in recent time.