Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Boko Haram fighters are reported to have attacked Kirchinga, a suburb of Madagali local government area of Adamawa State, burning down houses late Monday.

A local source in Gulak, a town a few metres from Kirchinga, told our correspondent in a phone interview that the terrorists raided the town in pickup trucks and motorbikes.

“They came in shooting in the air and looted shops, burned houses as people scampered for safety.

“They also shot an octogenarian before they were repelled by the army.”

Madagali has been a subject of incessant attacks by Boko Haram insurgents since waging a campaign of terror against the Nigerian government in 2009, killing thousands and rendering millions homeless.

Adamawa communities of Michika and Madagali are still susceptible to Boko Haram raids.