Billy Graham Abel Yola

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have reportedly attacked Michika community. Residents reported sporadic gunshot, yesterday.

The attackers were said to have attacked Kopa and Wurogayadi in the outskirt of Shuwa, causing chaos in the area.

The attack is said to have happened at around 7 pm on Tuesday and residents of Michika community were reported to have fled the town heading towards Uba while others were said to have taken refuge in nearby mountains, multiple local sources told Daily Sun.

Daily Sun, however, gathered that military and local hunters have been mobilised to address the security challenge.

PPRO of Adamawa police command, Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the security breach saying the police had deployed personnel to curb the situation.

PPRO, however, could not confirm whether there were casualties at the time of filing this report.

Senator representing Northern Adamawa, Ishaku Abbo told Daily Sun he has had discussion with the relevant security operatives and the military have mobilised to address the situation.

“I just had a discussion with the appropriate security establishments in Michika and Madagali, the situation is under control.

“The Army are fully mobilised and our Airforce have moved their jet fighters.”

He urged residents to remain indoors as the “mild security challenge” is already under control of our forces.

Michika is one of the seven local governments in Northern Adamawa that was occupied by Boko Haram insurgents and has been grappling with challenges of recovering from the debilitating blow of the attack.

The community has remained cut-off from electricity since 2014 and the three major bridges linking the community with the rest of the state have been in a state of disrepair after they were destroyed by the insurgents.