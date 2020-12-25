From Fred Itua, Abuja

Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume, has condemned Boko Haram attacks on Pemi Village in Borno State and Garkida town in Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State on Christmas eve.

Garkida is one of the first missionary settlements in Northern Nigeria and it’s located in Adamawa State. A survivor said the killers pretended to be labourers. The casualty figure couldn’t be ascertained as the time of filing in this report.

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, Ndume consoled with the families of the deceased and also urged the military to be proactive rather than reacting after the deeds have been done.

He also consoled with the religious leaders whose churches were destroyed during the incident and urged them to continue to pray for a lasting peace in the country.

He said: “It is highly unfortunate that the insurgents struck again on the Christmas eve and killed five people in Pemi. Churches, hospitals and schools were said to have been destroyed during the attack.

“I am using this opportunity to console with the families of the victims while the army personnel in the area should be preempting the insurgents instead of reacting after the deeds have been done.”

Reports from Garkida area indicated that the insurgents invaded the town through the major road linking the area with Biu in Borno State.

The people of the area said that the residents were forced to flee the town into the mountainous areas as the invading terrorists looted food items and burn houses amidst sporadic shooting.

A resident who identified herself as Rebecca, disclosed that the insurgents stormed the town when the people were making last minutes preparations for Christmas.