Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Five persons, including three policemen and two others, were feared dead during an attack by the Boko Haram terrorist group on a military base at a Borno town.

Sources said some insurgents in a convoy of 4-wheel drive vehicles mounted with artillery guns, attacked a military base at Damboa, about 87 kilometres south of Maiduguri, in the early hours of yesterday.

“We started hearing gun shots from heavy guns early this morning (Wednesday). Boko Haram has attacked the army base and three policemen died. Two other persons were also hit by stray bullets,” a Civilian JTF in Damboa told Daily Sun on condition of anonymity.

Two security sources confirmed the incident but did not give details. Neither the military nor the police authority issued any official reaction on the incident.

Damboa, a small town along Maiduguri-Biu-Yola road, is located on the fringes of Sambisa, Boko Haram major camp. The insurgents have raided the town about five times. In 2014, the military had a fierce battle with the insurgents leading to the death of some personnel, including the Damboa Divisional Police Officer (DPO).