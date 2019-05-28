Timothy Olanrewaju,Maiduguri

Boko Haram yesterday attacked some communities near Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, killing no fewer than six people.

The insurgents invaded Bulama Isa, Dala Wulari and Abbajiri at the back of Bakassi internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp at about 1.15am yesterday and reportedly slit the throats of six villagers.

Residents said the insurgents also attacked Mustapha Malumbe and destroyed their houses as well as livestock.

Earlier, some residents said the insurgents made spirited attempts to scale the parameter fence of the Bakassi IDP camp but were not successful.

However, the insurgents returned to nearby communities, killing six people, residents said.

The military has not commented on the attack. Spokesman of Operation Lafiya Dole, Col. Isa Ado, could not be reached on his phone.

Boko Haram has continued to attack soft targets in communities near Maiduguri and military base in recent time.