From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Boko Haram have attacked Borno central town of Dikwa days after the state Govenor Babagana Zulum distributed food items and monies to the residents of the town.

The Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), a Boko Haram splitter group, hit Dikwa, headquarters of Dikwa Local Government on Monday evening, residents said.

The attack lasted for nearly three hours as the insurgents targeted foods and monies in residents’ homes, multiple security sources told Daily Sun.

Some residents said the insurgents also gathered the locals at a place where they held preaching though the claim cannot be immediately authenticated by the reporter. The military later deployed fighter jet to Dikwa to save the situation. Dozens of residents reportedly fled to Ajiri, a remote community around the area.

However, residents said the ISWAP men later regrouped and return to the town some hours later, The Sun gathered. The military is yet to react on the incident.

Governor Zulum distributed food items including bags of rice and grains, and monies to Dikwa residents on Thursday as parts of government Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resetlement programme.

Dikwa is about 87 kilometres (some 53.4 miles) southeast of Maiduguri,capital of Borno State. It was first overrun by Boko Haram late 2014 but recaptured by the military forces in March 2015.