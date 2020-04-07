Billy Graham Abel Yola

Boko Haram fighters reportedly attacked Kirchinga, a suburb of Madagali, and also the hometown of the governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, burning down houses and looting property on Monday night.

A local source in Gulak, a town few metres away from Kirchinga, told Daily Sun that the terrorists raided the town in pickup vans and motorbikes, firing sporadically and sending the town into frenzy.

“They came in shooting in the air, looted shops and burnt houses as people scampered for safety.

“They also shot an octogenarian before they were repelled by the army,” he said.

Madagali has been scene of incessant attacks by the Boko Haram terrorists since waging campaign of terror against the Nigerian government in 2009, killing thousands of people and rendering millions homeless.

Adamawa communities of Michika and Madagali are still susceptible to Boko Haram insurgents’ raids. There is yet to be an official statement from government sources on the attack or the number of casualties.