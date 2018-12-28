Boko Haram had in 2015 attacked and overrun a military base that was the headquarters of the Multinational Joint Task Force comprising troops from Chad, Niger and Nigeria, killing scores of soldiers and civilians.

The army, in a statement signed by its director of public relations, Sani Usman, said reinforcements from Sector 3, Operation Lafiya Dole, are in hot pursuit of the terrorists while a search-and-rescue team has been constituted. Usman also said that the Nigerian Air Force component is currently engaging the fleeing terrorists.

The statement said: “Please recall that yesterday, Wednesday, December 26, 2018, suspected Boko Haram terrorists attacked the headquarters of 7 Brigade Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Baga, Borno State, at about 7pm. The troops along with their Nigerian Navy counterparts put up a very determined fight to repel the attack throughout the night, while Sector 3, Operation Lafiya Dole, sent in reinforcement who are in hot pursuit of the terrorists. Similarly, a search-and-rescue team has been constituted.

“The Nigerian Air Force component has also been mobilised and are engaging the fleeing terrorists. Unfortunately, a naval personnel was killed in action. So far, no further details of casualties yet as efforts are ongoing to clear the terrorists hiding in Baga and environs.

“We enjoin all to remain calm as the troops conduct clearance and mop-up operations. We implore members of the general public to disregard any contrary information circulating on the attack. We will keep you posted with developments on the pursuit and mop-up operations.”