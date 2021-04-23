From Timothy OlanreWaju, Maiduguri

Boko Haram has again raided Geidam, a town in North-East Yobe State.

Security sources said the insurgents came to the town on Friday evening in about eight gun trucks. They were first sighted at a public primary school in the town before they engage military troops in a gun battle.

The sources identified the insurgents as members to the Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP), a group with strong links with Boko Haram which has claimed repsonsibily for most of the terror attacks in the towns around the border areas

Saturday Sun gathered that the insurgents arrived Geidam at about 5:25pm from Damasak area, the border town attacked by the group recently.

Some sources also said the insurgents distributed some letters to the residents but Saturday Sun could not immediately verify this.