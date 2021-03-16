From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Boko Haram had attacked a remote community in Yobe State, burnt a military base, a health centre and a public school.

The insurgents invaded Katarko, a serene community some 25 kilometres away from Damaturu, the state capital in the early hours of Tuesday.

Security sources and residents of Damaturu told Daily Sun the insurgents attacked a military base,health centre and a primary school in the town. The sources claimed the insurgents targeted the school because of foodstiffs kept in one of the classroom by an aid organisation.

Daily Sun could not immediately verified the claim either from the state official or military authority in the state.

“They burnt the primary school after looting the food items stored there,” a source said.

Some residents of Damaturu who are familiar with the history of insurgents’ attacks in the area said the primary school was burnt down by Boko Haram in 2013 but was later rebuilt by the Federal Government through the Victim Support Fund.