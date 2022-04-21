From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Geidam, a town in northeast Yobe State came under Boko Haram/ISWAP attack late Wednesday, leaving about 10 people dead according to residents and security sources.

.

Some residents said the terrorists sneaked into a joint at Angwar Kweri on foot and ambushed over a dozen of people.

“They killed 10 people and fled before the arrival of soldiers,” a source told The Sun.

Geidam is located southeast of Yobe and has witnessed more than five attacks by Boko Haram in the decade-long insurgency in the ares.