President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), to consolidate on the gains of their air power to sustain the peace and stability they have attained in the fight against insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities in the country.

The president has also charged NAF to redouble its efforts towards protecting the nation’s interests, while at the same time degrading national security threats.

President Buhari gave the charge at 2019, NAF Day celebration held to mark the NAF’s 55 years of service in Abuja.

Represented by Vice President, Yemi Osibajo at the occasion, President Buhari commended the NAF, which he said had been fulfilling its constitutional mandate of preserving Nigeria’s territorial integrity through the employment and projection of air power.

Aside from the role of preserving territorial integrity, the president also said the NAF has played a vital role in peace-keeping operations on the African continent.

Speaking on the war against terrorism, the president said: “As a country, we are particularly proud that in less than four years, we have been able to revitalise our armed forces for the full restoration of Nigeria’s territorial integrity that was once violated by Boko Haram insurgents. As the air arm of the armed forces, the Nigerian Air Force has continued to play very crucial roles in degrading the fighting capabilities of the Boko Haram terrorists in the North East where our officers, airmen, soldiers, and ratings have performed gallantly.

“As you may recall in my inaugural speech as president, I promised to put an end to Boko Haram insurgency which hitherto had posed a grave threat to Nigeria’s territorial integrity as well as development in the North East. In fulfilling this promise, I made professionalism and capacity building of the armed forces a major security policy thrust of my administration. Training and the acquisition of brand-new platforms and other support equipment for the Army, Navy, Air Force, and other security agencies were intensified. While the procurement process of military hardware was reviewed to remove inefficiency and corruption.

“This was in practical fulfilment of my promise to re-professionalise and adequately equip our military so that they could effectively discharge their responsibilities. I have no doubt that the employment of the newly-acquired platforms in addition to the Super Tucano aircraft which would be delivered in 2022, would add impetus to the combat efficiency of the Nigerian Air Force. Moving forward, I charge you to consolidate on the gains of air power towards sustaining the peace and stability we have attained so far.

While commending the Armed Forces and the security agencies for defeating the Boko Haram group and other security challenges bedevilling the country, the president noted that the contributions of the NAF in addressing the security challenges in the North West against armed banditry/cattle rustling and kidnapping have yielded positive results.

“Your efforts in conjunction with other security agents have started to yield positive results thereby restoring our pride and honour amongst the comity of nations. I also want to thank Nigerians for coming together as a united and determined people, irrespective of political, religious and ethnic affiliations, to wage the war against terror and insurgency.

“We are currently in the stabilisation, reconstruction and resettlement phase of the overall effort in the North East, and we continue to solicit your support and understanding until terrorism is completely eradicated. We will not relent until every trouble spot within our territory enjoys enduring peace and order.”

He added: “As part of our continued commitment to equipping the armed forces towards tackling insecurity and protecting our citizens, after this parade today, I will induct into the service of the Nigerian Air Force 2 x Agusta 109 Power helicopters which were recently delivered.

“These helicopters and other additional helicopters expected to arrive in the next few months will surely boost the performance of the Nigerian Air Force’s constitutional roles.

“I, therefore, charge you to redouble your efforts towards protecting our national interests, while at the same time degrading national security threats.”

The president who also congratulated the NAF for its role in the just-concluded 2019 general elections in the country.

“These remarks would not be complete without acknowledging the roles played by the Nigerian Air Force in the just-concluded general elections.

He said: “I am aware of the efficient airlift of electoral materials as well as aerial surveillance conducted by the Nigerian Air Force which contributed to the success of the elections. This went a long way in checkmating the activities of electoral saboteurs and other criminal elements. I, therefore, use this opportunity to commend the armed forces and other security agencies for a job well done.”

Earlier in his address on the occasion, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar, who thanked the Federal government for its efforts at providing the necessary equipment for the service said: “The continued commitment of Mr. President to improving the capacity and equipment holding of the NAF is clearly exemplified by the procurement of a fleet of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft from the United States of America, which are expected to be delivered in 2020. This is besides the acquisition of several other aircraft since the inception of this administration.”

The NAF chief further stated that in its bid to curb the various security challenges bedevilling the nation the NAF had established additional units spread across the nation in response to evolving security challenges.

He said the gap between force projection and force protection capability has been substantially bridged with the training of more than 1,000 special forces. This personnel have been deployed as part of the base-defence forces to deal with the threat to our bases and to support Internal Security Operations in various troubled spots across the country, especially in the North East, North Central and North West respectively.

“The current status of the Nigerian Air Force is a testament to the continued and sustained efforts by our predecessors since the establishment of the service.”