Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former Director-General Department of State Service (DSS), Afakiya Gadzama, has attributed the escalating state of insecurity in the country hi the dishonesty of the personnel of various security agencies, alleging that the sycophancy of those around government officials has complicated the situation.

Delivering his speech as a Guest Speaker at the DSS National Institute for Security Studies in Abuja, Gadzama argued that though there is nothing wrong with the Ruga policy of the federal government, the lack of sufficient consultation actually hampered the implementation of the good intention of the scheme.

He also revealed that the Nigeria security architecture is outdated while the security personnel are terribly understaffed, insisting that as long as the relevant security operatives are equipped with the outdated weapons used during the Biafra war, it would be practically impossible to win the war against Boko Haram, banditry, kidnapping and other security challenges.

The former DGSS also led support to the imminent restructuring of the country, expressing concern over the politicisation of the good intention, just as he warned that the country does not need community policing, warning some state will declare itself a republic easily.

Details later