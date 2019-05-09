Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Boko Haram ran an ex- plosives-laden vehicle into a convoy of vehicles in Maiduguri, capital of Borno State, Tuesday evening and killed seven people in the process.

Security sources and residents said a convoy of vehicles, led by military escorts, were cleared at a military checkpoint in Molai, a suburb of Maiduguri at about 6:30pm, on Tuesday, unknown to the troops that some Boko Haram vehicles had infiltrated the convoy.

Sources also said one of the insurgents’ vehicles was laced with explosives which hit a military vehicle at the end of the convoy.

The explosives in the Boko Haram vehicle went off with a loud sound, causing confusion and fire, a military source told Daily Sun, yesterday. The source added that some Boko Haram drove in immediately and started firing sporadically.