From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Six of about a dozen firewood cutters have been beheaded by Boko Haram near a town in Northeast Borno.

Some men had reportedly gone to a bush near Damboa, south of Maiduguri to cut woods for sales. Boko Haram militants are said to have swooped on them and behead six, families of victims and residents said on condition of anonymity

Damboa is 87 kilometres away from Maiduguri, the state capital, and one of the hotbeds of Boko Haram terror operations.

Residents said they recovered four corpses after the attack and two more corpses were picked up a day later. Four of the firewood cutters are still said to be missing. They said they suspected the insurgents may have taken them to their camps