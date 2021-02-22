From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Six persons said to be firewood cutters have been behead by Boko Haram Borno.

Some men had gone to a bush near Damboa, south of Maiduguri to cut woods for sales. In a twist of fate, Boko Haram swooped on them and behead six, families of victims and residents said on condition of anonymity

Damboa is 87 kilometres away from Maiduguri, the state capital and one of the hotbed of Boko Haram terror activities.

Residents said they recovered four corpses after the attack and two more corpses were picked up a day later. Four of the firewood cutters are still said to be missing. They said they suspected the insurgents may have taken them to their camps