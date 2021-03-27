From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri
Electricity supply to Borno has again been cut following an attack on a facility by Boko Haram, the third in a chain of attacks on power facilities by the insurgents in two months.
Sources say the insurgents planted explosives around electricity towers at the outskirts of Maiduguri early Saturday. The explosion destroyed some high tension wires, multiple security sources told Daily Sun.
Efforts to confirm the power situation from the Maiduguri office of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) did not yield any result as the reporter was told at the gate ‘no official was available.’
Electricity supply to Maiduguri and its environs was restored on Thursday after seven weeks of total black-out
Electricity supply to the state was cut off on January 26 after Boko Haram destroyed two electricity towel along Maiduguri -Damaturu highway.
TCN technical staff had barely reinstalled the towel mid-February when more towers collapsed. It was not clear if Boko Haram explosives were also responsible but efforts to reinstall them again were frustrated by the insurgents. The technicians had stepped on IEDs, a development which put works on the electricity on hold until Thursday when power was eventually restored.
