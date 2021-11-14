From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Army headquarters in Abuja has announced the death of one of its senior officers in the rank of a Brigadier-General and three soldiers killed in an attack by members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

The deceased officer, Brigadier- General Dzarma Zirkusu, and his soldiers were said to have been killed while providing reinforcement in a counter offensive against the terrorists, and successfully defended the location.

Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who made this known in a statement, said the soldiers supported by the Air Component of OPHK had destroyed five A-Jet, two A-29, two Dragon combat vehicles and nine Gun Trucks belonging to the terrorists.

Nwachukwu in a statement issued in Abuja said: “Troops of Joint Task Force, North East Operation HADIN KAI have neutralised several Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists during a recent encounter in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State. In the fierce encounter which is still raging as at the time of filling this report, troops supported by the Air Component of OPHK have destroyed five A-Jet, two A-29, two Dragon combat vehicles and nine Gun Trucks.

Sadly, a gallant senior officer Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu and three soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice in a very rare display of gallantry as they provided reinforcement in a counter offensive against the terrorists, and successfully defended the location.

The families of the senior officer and soldiers have been contacted.

The Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya deeply commiserates with the families and relations of the fallen heroes. He has also directed that the troops continue in the ferocious counter offensive and hot pursuit to eliminate the remnant of the fleeing terrorists.”

