Molly Kilete, Abuja

Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has called on religious leaders to support the Nigerian Army in eradicating ideologies fueling insurgency in the country.

Buratai made the call at the opening of the Spiritual Warfare Seminar organized by the Nigerian Army Directorate of Chaplain Services Roman Catholic, Protestant and Directorate of Islamic Affairs on Monday in Abuja.

The theme of the seminar is “Countering Insurgency and Violent Extremism in Nigerian Through Spiritual Warfare.”

Represented by the Chief of Army Administration, Maj.-General Mohammed Yusuf, Buratai said that the insurgents’ wrong ideological beliefs had remained the driving force behind their actions.

He said that the need to defeat the ideologies of Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists was based on the awareness that it was their ideologies that had enhanced their resource and how to recruit new fighters to their folds.

“By its nature, ideologies have the power to manipulate what people think, inform their opinion and direct their attitude. It is a well known fact that terrorism and terrorist groups will not be totally eliminated by mainly military actions.