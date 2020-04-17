The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, has relocated to the North-East in readiness for the final battle against Boko Haram terrorists. He relocated alongside some principal staff officers.

The army chief toured operational units and battalions in the region and gave words of encouragement to soldiers to keep up with the tempo to defeat the terrorists.

He has so far visited the Special Super Camp, Ngamdu, in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State, Super Camp 1, Mulai, Special Forces Super Camp 12, Chabbol, near Maiduguri, and the Forward Operations Base, Alau Dam, where he personally led the troops on patrol round Mairimari and Maigilari forests.

He assured Nigerians of the readiness and commitment of the Nigerian Army to protect law-abiding citizens and defend the nation’s territorial integrity.

COAS assures troops of more logistics supplies

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has charged soldiers engaged in the ongoing counter-terrorism war to brace up for the final onslaught.

He assured them that additional military hardware and platforms would be deployed to the theatre in the coming days to fast-track the ongoing operations.

He made this known when he visited soldiers undergoing training at the Army Special Super Camp, Ngamdu. He urged them to take their training seriously to end the war in the shortest time.

The army chief told the soldiers that the Nigerian Army had taken delivery of more equipment and platforms that would be deployed to various theatres of operations across the country, urging them to take advantage of their new equipment and platforms to hasten the defeat of insurgency in Nigeria: “The recent setbacks recorded in the operations should not deter you from defeating the terrorists.

“With more commitment, courage and resilience, insurgency will soon be history in our country.

“As you all know, we have been on this ground for long. I expect us to remain resolute, selflessly committed and push for the total defeat of the insurgents in the coming days.

“I assure you that what is remaining is very small but it will require us to put more efforts, more determination and more courage to complete the remaining part of the battle soon.”

Buratai treats troops to Easter luncheon

Soldiers fighting the insurgency war dropped their guns and other weapons when the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, hosted them to a special Easter luncheon in the theatre.

The army chief took time to personally serve some of the soldiers their dishes and interacted with them to boost their morale.

The luncheon, which held on Easter Monday at the Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole, Army Special Super Camp, Ngamdu, in Kaga LGA of Borno State, saw the soldiers treated to sumptuous meals and drinks.

He addressed the troops after the lunch: “Let me assure you of our total support to bring Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorism to an end. We have started getting some consignments of our needs. What we want from you is total loyalty to the nation, the President and C-in-C and to ensure destruction of terrorism in our country very soon. I assure you I will be with you until substantial progress has been made in this regard.”

Army launches 55 gun trucks against terrorists

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, Wednesday, launched 55 gun trucks for induction into the Nigerian Army’s operations in the North-East.

The all-terrain vehicles will increase the mobility and combat efficiency of the troops in the mission area.

Represented by the Chief of Logistics, Major General Unuigbe, during the launch, which took place at the Mogadishu Cantonment, the COAS said formations and units of the Nigerian Army would continue to be issued various types of vehicles for troop mobility, movement of logistics and combat operations. He described the vehicles as assets and force multipliers in the North-East terrain where the armed forces are conducting operations against Boko Haram.

“The Nigerian Army has witnessed unprecedented procurement of equipment and plants in the last four years. All formations and units of the Nigerian Army across the country have continued to be issued with various types of vehicles for troops mobility, movement of logistics and combat readiness,” he said.

COVID-19: Army takes campaign to host communities, donates kits, medical supplies

The Depot, Nigerian Army, Zaria, Kaduna State, has distributed kits and medical supplies to members of its host community as part of its contribution to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

The communities, Kakanji and Karau-Karau, which also host the Depot field training area, were also educated on preventive measures against COVID-19.

Presenting the items to the village head of Karau-Karau, Alhaji Ibrahim Isyaku, NMS Commandant, Major General Sani Mohammed, said the gesture was part of the Nigerian Army’s contribution in complementing the Federal Government’s efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Represented by the chief of staff, Colonel Ismail Oloyede, the commandant said: “The distribution is also aimed at strengthening the civil-military relationship that exist between the Depot and host communities.”

He urged the communities to obey the lockdown order of the state government to ensure a virus-free Nigeria.

The Acting Commanding Officer of the Depot Medical Centre, Captain Manasseh Barde, took time to educate members of the public on the need to wash their hands regularly and keep good personal hygiene.

He also urged them to report to the nearest medical facility whenever they experienced any symptoms of COVID-19 so as to prevent further spread of the virus.