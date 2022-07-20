A Centre for countering violent extremism has been established at the University of Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

Managing Director, Northeast Development Commission (NEDC), Mohammed Alkali while unveiling the centre on Wednesday, said it is expected to “conduct researches into the causes of violent extremism including Boko Boko Haram insurgency and develop measures to counter extremism.”

He also announced the release of N48.3 million as research grant to the centre.

UNIMAID Vice Chancellor, Prof Aliyu Shugaba lauded NEDC for providing the centre.

Hundreds of youths in Borno wer1¹e believed to have joined Boko Haram after listening to several messages by the sect leader, Mohammed Yusuf, leading to the 29th July, 2009 insurrection.