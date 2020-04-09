Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Embassy of the Republic of Chad to Nigeria, has dismissed recent reports which portrayed President Idriss Deby Itno leading the country’s army on an onslaught against Boko Haram.

The reports which also showed the capturing of Boko Haram armoury by the Chadian military, according to the embassy, were misleading videos and images dating back to 2015.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja, the embassy noted that the report, with dubious origins, had been circulated on the web and in some online or print media designed to wrongly attribute to the Chadian president, completely distorted remarks, taken out of its context and alleging inaction or non-participation of the Nigerian Army in the fight against Boko Haram.

“The Embassy of Chad strongly rejects and denounces this regrettable misinformation which only aims at deteriorating the excellent relations that exist between their Excellencies, President Idriss Deby Itno and his brother and counterpart, President Muhammadu Buhari, as well as the cooperation and exemplary and dynamic interaction established between defence and security forces of both sister and neighbouring countries bound by history, geography, culture and blood,” the Chadian Government said.

While commending the spirit of mutual understanding, regular consultations and active solidarity between both countries, the Chadian Embassy further said such height never reached in the past, characterised the relations the two sister countries and the two leaders enjoyed.

“This new dynamic which also translates in a more and more efficient efforts of the defence and security forces of both countries, deserves to be consolidated and appreciated at its just value.

“It is important for the embassy to point out the imperative necessity to figure out and understand the deep qualitative development that has occurred in all areas of bilateral cooperation. Nigeria is the number one economic partner of Chad and security challenges, as well as common sustainable development require further rapprochement between the two nations,” the Chadian Government also said.

The Chadian Government, however, counted on the Nigerian media to adequately explain the stakes related to the common destiny of both countries towards sub-regional and continental integration.

It added that the cooperation established in the framework of the Lake Chad Basin Commission and the common fight carried out together within the Multinational Joint Task Force were perfect illustrations of the excellent bilateral ties between both countries.

“Nothing can distract both countries and people from their goal which is to restore peace, security and stability in the whole sub-region for a sustainable development mutually profitable to both Nigerian and Chadian people,” the government further said.