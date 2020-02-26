Molly Kilete, Abuja

The recently appointed Chief Judge of Boko Haram terrorists, Muhammad Shuwa, has allegedly been killed in an air raid by the Nigerian Air Force.

This is coming just as over 25 high profile Boko Haram commanders have been killed in the past two months following intensified military offensives in the North-East.

Daily Sun gathered learnt that there were massive deaths from explosions of undetonated Improvised Explosive Devices(UIED’s) used to fortify the camps by the insurgents after aerial attacks by the Air Force.

An online medium, PR Nigeria, reported that the Islamic State in West Africa (ISWAP) camp is currently in disarray due to intense infighting that has further factionalised the group, especially with the appointment of Amir Abba-Gana as the new factional leader.

It was learnt that the terrorists and inhabitants have continued to flee the lake chad area to neighbouring countries of Chad, Niger and Cameroon as troops intensify efforts in routing out the insurgents.

ISWAP appointed Abba-Gana as new factional leader following the elimination of Ba’a Idirisa, by the sect group on February 9, 2019.

Ba’a Idirisa replaced Abu-Mossad Albarnawee both biological children of the late Muhammad Yusuf. Sources said parents of some of the child-soldiers are pleading with their wards to lay down arms as casualty figures continue to increase on the side of the terrorists.

“Two foreign terrorist sponsors were killed during the air raid and ground assault by troops in their camps. During the operations, most of the foreign commanders fled leaving behind few local commanders who move around TumbunKibiya, Tumbun Alura, Tumbun Kurna and Kayewa where their fighters relocated to after striking Sabon Tumbun and Tudun Wulgo recently. The Tumbus are now virtually left in the hands of local inhabitants who were forcefully recruited or abducted into the sect mostly from Mobbar, Abadan, Guzamalla, Kukawa and Marte local government areas of Borno State.

“The local terrorists fighters were said to have been forcibly recruited along with some few Budumas who stayed back to hold ground in anticipation for elevation in status which mostly cannot operate some of the supporting weapons left by the feeing commanders. There is an anticipation of an imminent and massive protest in the ISWAP camps as some fighters started accusing the leadership of misleading them, while on the other hand, mothers of the trained child soldiers are also calling on their children to lay down their arms and surrender,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Tukur Buratai, has said the Armed Forces had tamed ISWAP and Boko Haram terrorists in the North East.

He said unlike in the past when terrorists carried out attacks at will in the North East, the situation was no longer the same, as troops had made giant strides in the battle against the terrorists that they are now forced to now carry out attacks on soft targets.

Buratai spoke at the opening of the career planning and management seminar 2020 for officers holding at the Army Resource Centre, Abuja.