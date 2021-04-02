From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Boko Haram sect has claimed responsibility for the missing fighter Jet belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

The terrorists group on Friday, released a video lasting about seven minutes thirty seconds of its fighters bringing down the jet. The video, which credible sources have released to some media organization, showed the terrorists carrying artillery equipment and a corpse of one of the dead pilots. The video also showed the Boko Haram fighters moving along a dusty road, in gun trucks and on motor bikes. It also showed that the aircraft exploded mid air before it crashed.

The NAF, had on Thursday reported that its Alfa Jet on routine patrol with ground troops, had lost contact with the radar at the MAIDUGURI airport.

NAF Director of public relations and information Air Comodore Edward Gabkwet, had in a statement issued Friday morning disclosed the identities of the pilots as Flight Lieutenants John Abolorinwa and Ebiakpo Chapele, but said their whereabouts were unknown. Gabkwet in the statement further stated that the aircraft may have crashed following intelligence report.

The NAF is yet to react to the claim of the terrorists.